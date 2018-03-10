At least 12 alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed and 23 were wounded in a firefight with the troops of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion at Sitio Lapitos, Brgy Lower Salbu, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Thursday.

The firefight between the Army and the terror group happened around 6 am while troops were conducting security operations.

Available fire support were launched to support the engaged troops against an estimated 50 BIFF bandits under Commander Peni of Karialan faction.

A government trooper was wounded in the clash while more BIFF members are believed to have been killed aside from the reported 12.

“Our Kampilan soldiers have been vigilantly guarding the entire Central Mindanao in order to constrict the firefight in specific engagement areas and continue to pursue the remnants of the terror group,” said Maj Gen Arnel Dela Vega, 6 th Infantry Division commander. DMS