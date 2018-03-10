The Philippines welcomes the announcement of the acceptance by United States President Donald Trump of the invitation from Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un to meet this May on the issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement by Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday, he said this is a "bold and unprecedented move that we hope would lead to reduced tensions in the Asia-Pacific Region."

When the Philippines was chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), it cited the Korean Peninsula tensions as one of the problems facing the region.

But recent developments have suggested an improvement in the situation.

"We are also encouraged by developments related to the inter-Korean dialogue initiative arising from the recent high-level visit of a delegation from the Republic of Korea to Pyongyang last Monday and Tuesday," said Cayetano.

Cayetano said the Philippines reiterates its readiness to play a constructive role in contributing to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula. DMS