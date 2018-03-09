An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government forces in the province of Bulacan on Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command, said based on initial report a joint military and police forces were conducting law enforcement operation when they encountered the armed men in the vicinity of Brgy. Nabaong Garlang, San Ildefonso, Bulacan around 8pm.

The alleged NPA member was not identified alias Buddy, said Nato.

He said government forces were responding to reported presence of the armed group.

“The encounter also resulted in the recovery of a hand grenade, a Caliber .38 revolver with three (3) rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and a backpack,” he said.

Nato said the military “will continue to intensify its Law Enforcement Support Operations (LESO), in support to other concerned agencies and the community, to curtail and neutralize all threat groups in its area of operations.” Robina Asido/DMS