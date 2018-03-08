The Philippine National Police (PNP) is monitoring 70 Muslim areas which possibly used as hideout of terrorists who went in Metro Manila.

“More than 70 Muslim enclaves here in Metro Manila but we cannot say that all of these areas were being used as hideouts,” National Capital Region Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said Wednesday.

“These areas are identified. These are large Muslim areas like Quiapo, Taguig here in Maharlika (Village). These are what we are monitoring,” he added.

It can be recalled there were suspected terrorist members, including a Maute/ISIS sub-leader who was arrested in Metro Manila recently.

In previous interview, PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Abdul Nasser Lomondot, a sub-leader of Maute-Daesh group arrested by authorities along Recto Avenue in Manila last Saturday just went in Manila to seek refuge as they were being hunted by the military in Mindanao.

“This arrest, this shows the proactive stance here. We cannot be reactive here,” Dela Rosa said.

“Since they came from Mindanao, it’s apparent and basic that they will hide or seek refuge on the Muslim enclaves,” he added.

A military source also admitted there is really a possibility there are Maute terrorist members in Metro Manila.

“We cannot discount that possibility, because when the conflict in Marawi happened who are the traditional businessmen there? They are the Maranaos and they migrate in Manila so there is a big possibility,” the source said.

“That is our thrust on how we touch base, the Maranao businessman to alienate the Maute who have cases,” the source added.

“We have programs with the religious leaders and imams to counter and prevent extreme violent extremism,” the source noted. Robina Asido/DMS