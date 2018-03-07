The Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) sees the possible increase on the terrorist activity in Mindanao under Abu Dar.

“It may be possible... but we are, as I said, we are closely guarding, monitoring all the metropolis, the urban areas to make sure that they will not be able to have a chance in so far as their terrorist activities, plans are concerned,” said Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin, AFP spokesman, Tuesday.

“They have the resources...and our area is really big but we have the numbers in so far as the security sector is concerned so we try to contain that,” he added.

Maj. Ronald Suscano, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, clarified his previous statement Abu Dar is the new leader of the terrorist group in the country, replacing Isnilon Hapilon as the Islamic State’s (IS) emir in Southeast Asia.

Suscano confirmed the military has reports Abu Dar might be the replacement of Hapilon but he noted the report is still subject for validation.

“About the statement I gave yesterday, I just knew that it is not yet official that Abu Dar replaced Isnilon Hapilon as emir… it is not yet confirmed,” Suscano said.

Datuin admitted that the military is monitoring Abu Dar as he has resources to recruit new terrorist members.

“Ever since, we are monitoring him... He's ( the) one who got the most of their resources in Marawi and possible recruiter. He used resources to recruit possible members again...,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS