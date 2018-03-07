Malacanang dismissed on Tuesday the possibility of having a constitutional crisis amid the quo warranto and impeachment complaint filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte would not allow any constitutional crisis.

"It's impossible that we will have a constitutional crisis because it's the executive (branch) which will implement (any order)," he said.

"Let us trust the President, who is being trusted by the highest number of Filipinos in the past 28 years," Roque added.

But Roque refused to answer what the executive would do in case the Supreme Court, which is handling the quo warranto petition, and the Senate impeachment court would have different verdicts against Sereno.

"It's already speculative. Let's wait for the decision before asking what the executive will implement," Roque said.

But in case the chief magistrate would be acquitted by the Senate impeachment court, he said the Palace would not meddle.

During the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Roque said Sereno's case was not even discussed.

When asked why, he said, "Who is she to occupy the time of the Cabinet? Come on."

The Supreme Court has given Sereno 10 days to answer the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General seeking to nullify her appointment for her alleged failure to fully disclose her wealth and for her alleged usurpation of a public office.

The House committee on justice is set to decide on Thursday whether there is probable cause to pursue the impeachment case against the chief justice. Celerina Monte/DMS