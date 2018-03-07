President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano to finish the problem in Boracay Island in Aklan province within six months as he will declare a state of calamity in the area.

In a speech during the oath taking ceremony of the newly appointed members of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Duterte also warned courts not to issue a temporary restraining order if there will be any establishment that will be adversely affected by the clean up.

"Finish it...six months. Finish the problem in Boracay...I know it work hardships and that is why I would be declaring a state of calamity," he said.

Under a state of calamity, Duterte said the government could disburse fund for those who would be displaced financially.

"In the meantime, if I were from Boracay or you guys there, the best thing for you to do is to cooperate with government and hasten the clean up," Duterte said.

"For as long as there are shit coming out of those pipes draining to the sea, I will never give you the time of the day to return there," he stressed.

"I can order for this thing to happen because it is of public interest, public safety and public health," Duterte said.

He asked courts not to meddle in the issue by issuing a TRO.

"And I would caution the courts not to interfere by issuing TRO because you would just exacerbate the situation and the worse, I might not believe you," Duterte said.

Duterte has likened Boracay in Malay town as a "cesspool" due to the wastes that go to the water.

He has warned to close the island from tourists if the environmental problems could not be addressed immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS