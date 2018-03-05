Four members of the Abu Sayyaf Group surrendered to the government forces in Sulu Saturday, military said on Sunday.

Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay identified them as Raddoh Jamah and Saddam Hussein, both residents of Talipao town; and Okim Jikiri and Abdulsali Abda Abdulkarim from Omar town.

When they surrendered, they also voluntarily turned over their firearms, such as M16 rifle, two Garand rifles, and one Colt cal .45 pistol, to the authorities, she said.

Petinglay said Jamah and Hussein are former members of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Sibih Pisih, while Jikiri and Abdulkarim are trusted followers of Alhabsy Misaya.

The surrenderers would be brought to Joint Task Force Sulu headquarters for medical examination and custodial debriefing.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the ASG members gave up following efforts by the local government units and information from their former colleagues who already surrendered.

“Those who are still hiding have come out after they saw that the government was serious in giving them a second chance to live a peaceful life,” he said.

WestMinCom said, for 2018 alone, a total of 28 ASG personalities have yielded - 10 in Basilan, 16 in Sulu, and two in Tawi-Tawi.

Since 2017, a total of 186 ASG members have surrendered as the military continues to receive feelers from those who also want to go back to the folds of law, particularly from Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi provinces, Sobejana said. Ella Dionisio/DMS