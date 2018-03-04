Six alleged rebels, including two minors, were captured during a joint military and police operation in Negros Oriental on Saturday morning.

Capt. Eduardo Precioso, public affairs office chief of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, said government forces encountered around 20 alleged New People’s Army (NPA) members at the vicinity of Brgy. Luyang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental at 2 am.

Precioso said the joint operation was launched in response to the reported presence of armed men.

“Several reports from the people in the hinterlands of Mabinay and Manjuyod have long been complaining of the harassment and forced extortion of the CPP-NPA- terrorists. It has reached the knowledge of Lt. Col. Darrell Ba?ez, commanding officer of 62nd Infantry Battalion,” he said.

“In coordination with the PNP, he immediately organized his troops and policemen and responded to the report,” Precioso added.

Precioso said the firefight that lasted for about 45 minutes led to the apprehension of six alleged NPA members, one of whom is a graduate of the University of the Philippines in Cebu.

He noted two youths arrested were recruited from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

“This is a clear manifestation of a gross violation of the CPP-NPA on Republic Act 7610 “Special protection of children against abuse, exploitation and discrimination act,” he said.

Precioso said government forces also recovered high powered firearms and explosive from the rebels.

“Recovered from the captured CPP-NPA terrorists were high powered firearms (that includes) one M16A1, one M16A1 attached with M203 grenade launcher, two M4 rifles, one VLTOR (M16), one AG 43 (M16) and explosives,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS