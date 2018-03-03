A suspected member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) allegedly involved in a 17-year-old kidnapping incident at the Golden Harvest Plantation, was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Thursday afternoon

Police Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, public affairs chief of the PNP Region 9 office, identified the suspect as Daud Bulan Sabdani alias Nur.

She said operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 were conducting law enforcement operation when they arrested Sabdani along the Tetuan Hi-Way, Zamboanga City around 5 pm.

Galvez said Sabdani was arrested by an arrest warrant for kidnapping with serious illegal detention, issued by Judge Leo Jay Principe of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1, 9th Judicial Region in Isabela, Basilan province.

“His warrant of arrest is in connection with the Golden Harvest Plantation kidnapping incident in Tairan, Lantawan, Basilan Province last June 11, 2001,” she said.

Galvez said Sabdani is temporarily detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 prior his turn over to the court. Robina Asido/DMS