Nearly 900 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government troops in Eastern Mindanao since December 21 2017, a military spokesman said Friday.

Major Ezra Balagtey of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command said the number of rebels who surrendered to government forces from December 21, 2017 when President Rodrigo Duterte had a dialogue with rebel returnees in Davao City up to present has reached around 877.

Balagtey said the rebels surrendered to the 1001st Infantry Brigade of Philippine Army that covers the area of Compostela Valley and Davao del Norte.

“Among the surrenderees are 16 personalities holding vital positions in the movement like Ka Anthony, the Commanding Officer of Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda of Guerilla Front 2; Ka Charry, the Vice-Commanding Officer of Pulang Bagani Company 8 and Ka Dindo, a Political Instructor of Guerilla Front 33,” he said.

Balagtey said government forces also recovered 15 firearms and nine improvised explosive devices (EID) from the two provinces in the same period.

It can be recalled that before December 21, 2017, the military said 683 rebels yielded to the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Most of them experienced a free tour and visit in Manila sponsored by the government. They also had a chance to meet Duterte in Malacanang before they returned to Mindanao.

The first and second batch of former rebels visited last month while the third batch is expected to have their tour in Manila within March.