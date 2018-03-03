President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the government forces, including the policemen, not to entertain any human rights group or foreign rapporteur who would try to investigate the alleged human rights violations in the country.

In a speech during the opening ceremonies of the National Special Weapon and Tactics Challenge in Davao City on Thursday, Duterte reiterated his full support to the members of the Philippine National Police who have been doing their job in relation to his war on illegal drugs.

"So I'd like to announce..when the human rights or whoever rapporteur arrives here, my order to you, 'Do not answer. Do not bother'," he said.

"Why would we be answering? Who are they? And who are you to interfere in the way I would run my country? You know very well that we are being swallowed by drugs," he added.

In the 37th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council, Iceland Foreign Affairs Minister Gudlaugur Th?r Th?rdarson urged the Philippines to accept the UN Special Rapporteur without preconditions.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard has long been wanted to come to the Philippines to conduct an investigation on the alleged summary killings of individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

But she could not do it without approval of the Philippine government.

Duterte has set a precondition that he would be allowed to have a public debate with Callamard when she conducts a probe in the country, which she did not agree to.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing on Friday in Tarlac, reiterated Callamard could not conduct an investigation in the Philippines because she has made a conclusion against the country.

"Agnes Callamard is not welcome," he said, adding the UN special rapporteur might just look for another country which she could investigate. Celerina Monte/DMS