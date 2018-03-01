A United States attack submarine arrived in Subic Bay on Thursday as part of its routine port visit during its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

In a press release, The US Embassy in Manila said the Los Angeles -class attack submarine USS Bremerton's visit highlights the good relationship of US and Philippines.

“The visit highlights the strong partnership between the United States and the Republic of the Philippines and gives the crew an opportunity to meet the local community living in the Subic area,” it said.

“It also demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s commitment to regional stability and maritime security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations,” it stated.

The USS Bremerton, with 150 sailors, “regularly conducts a variety of missions to maintain proficiency in the latest submarine fleet capabilities.”

“It’s stealth, mobility, endurance and firepower allow Bremerton to work independently or in conjunction with a carrier strike group,” it said.

“Measuring more than 300 feet long and weighing more than 6,000 tons when submerged, Bremerton is capable of supporting a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and mine warfare,” it added.

“Bremerton, the oldest commissioned submarine in the U.S. Navy, is currently homeported in Pearl Harbor. Later this year, Bremerton will move to its namesake city, Bremerton, Washington, where it will be decommissioned after nearly 40 years of naval service,” the embassy noted. Robina Asido/DMS