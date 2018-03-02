Alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) forced a driver to burn a tractor in Negros Occidental last Tuesday, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Capt. Eduardo Precioso of the 3rd Infantry Division, said based on initial report this incident happened at the vicinity of Brgy. Sag-ang, La Castellana at around 3:45 pm.

He said the tractor, owned by a certain Jorge Vargas in Hacienda Conchita, was driven by Manuel Jamandre Jr.

Precioso said, quoting Jamandre, the alleged NPAs, who had .45 caliber and KG9mm automatic pistols, ordered him to burn the tractor.

“They ordered the driver to open the fuel tank and set the tractor on fire,” he said.

Brigadier General Dinoh Dolina, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the action of the rebels is a barbaric act and a clear indication of economic sabotage.

“These communist-terrorists keep bragging that they are fighting for the people’s welfare yet their actions contradict their words,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS