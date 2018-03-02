The decision of the Consultative Committee tasked to study amendments in the 1987 Constitution to adopt a federal presidential form of government has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque recalled that Duterte, in his State of the Nation Address last year, pushed for a French model of a federal system of government.

"He was emphasizing that even if he wants a federal form of government, he wants a president who is elected by the people," he said.

"So I think, the recommendation of the consultative committee fits with the preference of the President to have a federal (government), but with a president who is still elected by the people," Roque added.

Some quarters, including House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, an ally of the President, have been pushing for a federal parliamentary form of government. Celerina Monte/DMS