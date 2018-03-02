Malacanang allayed concerns of workers in Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan, saying there is no final order from President Rodrigo Duterte to close the tourist destination.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the directive of the president was for Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to come up with a recommendation within six months from last month on how to address the environmental problem in Boracay.

"The president has no such order. The order of the president (is) six months for Secretary Cimatu to give his recommendations," he said.

Labor groups in Western Visayas were asking Duterte to reconsider his planned closure of Boracay as this could affect about 19,000 workers, including from the informal sector.

Roque said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources would strictly implement all the environmental laws.

He also echoed Duterte's warning that local officials who would be proven negligent to ensure all environmental laws are implemented would be held accountable. Celerina Monte/DMS