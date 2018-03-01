Nearly 400 police personnel have been dismissed by the Philippine National Police (PNP), with 167 for drug-related charges in the last two years and two months, the PNP said in a statement Wednesday.

Records culled by the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) showed those dismissed were among the 1,614 PNP personnel who were meted disciplinary penalties for involvement in administrative cases from ?2016-2018 under the PNP Comprehensive Internal Disciplinary Mechanism.

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa ordered the dismissal of 398 errant personnel for

immediate implementation by the DPRM.

“It’s a tough decision, but it had to be done for the sake of the organization.” said De la Rosa.

Replying to reports that most of the dismissed cops were from the National Capital Region, PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao said in an ambush interview he "doesn't have the profile (of those persons) yet."

Bulalacao said when President Rodrigo Duterte was quoted as saying policemen are a problem, he explained: "I think the president was referring only here in Metro Manila."

"That is why NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde has intensified and even to the point of him doing the work when it is supposed to be the district directors of the police stations doing the same to show to the people he is doing his job to discipline his people," said Bulalacao.

Among those dismissed, 151 were found positive for drug use while 18 more were involved in drug-related activities. Ninety-one were dismissed for absence without official leave ; ten for kidnapping, 22 for murder, three for rape; six for homicide; two parricide; and three for illegal arrest/ detention.

Twenty-three more were dismissed for involvement in robbery or extortion; one for graft or malversation; and 70 for grave misconduct that stemmed from immorality, dishonesty, estafa.

Aside from those dismissed, 1,216 other personnel were meted disciplinary penalties in ?2016-2018 ranging from demotion, suspension, reprimand, restriction, and salary forfeiture.

Since 2016, there were 14,515 administrative cases investigated, wherein, 8,422 cases were resolved. At present, there are 6,093 administrative cases pending resolution. DMS