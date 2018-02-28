Alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) abducted six civilians, including two militiamen, after attacking a ranch in Quezon province on Monday.

Captain Patrick Retumban, spokesman of the Army’s 2 nd Infantry Division, said the rebels abducted four civilians and two Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) members after ransacking a ranch in the vicinity of Sitio Tumbaga, Brgy Nasalaan, San Francisco, Quezon around 5 pm.

Retumban said the four civilians were Jurior Rada, Arnel Saladar, Dario Banqueles and Bulodong Banqueles, all residents of the barangay and the two CAFGU as CAA Jimmy dela Cruz and CAA Noel Mojar.

He said the CAA’s were working as security guards in the ranch while they were on off- duty status.

Retumban said when the rebels withdrew towards the hinterland they took six firearms from the guards at the ranch.

He said the abducted civilians were later released by the rebels on the same day.

“At about seven o’clock in the evening yesterday, the six abducted were later on freed by the terrorist group,” Retumban said.

He said according to Major General Rhoderick Parayno, commander of 2nd Infantry Division, the crime allegedly done by the NPAs were clear acts of terrorism and violation of human rights.

“The NPA terrorists are trying to project in the area that they are still a force to reckon with and that’s why they are hitting soft targets”, Parayno said. Robina Asido/DMS