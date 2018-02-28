Malacanang said on Tuesday there is a "marked difference" between President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping on why they were pushing for changes in their respective constitutions.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it was very clear that Duterte is ready to leave his post when his term ends or the moment that a new constitution is put in place and the government shifts to federalism.

"That’s a marked difference because the president has said he wants to step down earlier if possible and will not stay one minute longer beyond 2022. He will not stay longer than 2022 is absolute. He may step down if… earlier, if the constitution is amended," he said.

State-run Xinhua News Agency reported that China's ruling Communist Party has proposed to scrap from its constitution the term limit for its president.

Instead of serving no more than two five-year consecutive terms, the party's Central Committee has been pushing to remove the term limits.

According to analysts, this means that Xi would rule China for life, similar to Mao Zedong or Deng Xiaoping.

Roque refused to comment on China's plan on extending the term of its leader.

"We don’t comment on the internal affairs of our friendly neighbors," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS