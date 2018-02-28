Malacanang urged on Tuesday Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who is facing an impeachment complaint, to reflect on her legacy as she takes a 15-day wellness leave in March.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Sereno's decision to file a leave from March 1 to 15 was her personal decision.

"As the Chief Justice takes her wellness leave, we hope she would take this as an opportunity to reflect on her time and legacy at the Supreme Court and to consider what would be best for the institution which she heads as top magistrate," he said.

"The decision of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno to file a wellness leave is a personal matter," Roque said.

According to Jojo Lacanilao, Sereno's spokesman on her impeachment proceeding, her plan to take a break had long been scheduled.

There were reports that Sereno was forced by her colleagues to quit or take an indefinite leave.

Sereno is facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives for allegedly failing to submit her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth to the Judicial and Bar Council when she applied as the chief magistrate in 2012, among others.

With Sereno's wellness leave, Roque expressed belief that there will be no disruption in the Supreme Court's operations.

"We are confident that there would be no interruption on the day-to-day operations of the High Court and services would continue unhampered," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS