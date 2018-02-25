At least nine inmates and a policeman were injured after a riot broke out inside the Quezon City Jail on Sunday.

Police Superintendent Christian dela Cruz, station commander of the Quezon City Police District Station 11, said the incident transpired around 4:15 pm at the ground of of the city jail involving the members of the Commando and Sigue-Sigue Sputnik groups.

Dela Cruz said the riot lasted for 30 minutes.

Injured inmates suffered wounds in different parts of their body because of improvised arrow, stones and bottles. The police officer suffered wounds on his forehead.

Dela Cruz said visitors, who were trapped inside their relatives' cell, were escorted outside.

"All the inmates were brought back to their cells after we cleared the ground. We then ordered the visitors that were trapped inside to leave," he said.

No visitors were injured and the inmates calmed down upon seeing the authorities. Investigation into the incident has been ongoing. Ella Dionisio/DMS