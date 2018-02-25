The wife of slain terrorist leader Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, was arrested on Sunday in Lanao del Norte.

Police Regional Office 10 spokesperson Police Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said authorities were effecting a search warrant for alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives at Purok 5, Poblacion, Tubod town when they arrested Juromeee Dongon, Marwan's wife, and four others.

Dongon also became the wife of late Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group leader Zainab Janjalani.

Marwan was a Jemaah Islamiyah bombmaker who was killed in January 2015 during a police raid in Mamasapano, Maguindanao. Forty-four police commandos were also slain in the incident.

Also arrested were Senior Police Officer 4 Andy Atta; Lorilie Atta and Norein Santos, Dongon's sisters; and Romeo Dongon, her father.

During the raid, the police operatives were also able to confiscate grenade, materials for bomb making, guns, and ammunition.

The suspects would face violation of Republic Act No. 10591 for illegal possession of firearms and RA 9516 for illegal possession of explosives. Ella Dionisio/DMS