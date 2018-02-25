Different groups marked on Sunday the 32nd anniversary of the bloodless People Power Revolution, by holding protests condemning the extrajudicial killings and move to change the Constitution.

President Rodrigo Duterte was again no show during the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at the historic People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Former President Fidel Ramos, who led the rites, expressed hope that Duterte could attend the commemoration next year.

"We understand (Duterte's absence), but hopefully next year he will attend," said Ramos, who again reenacted his iconic jump, which he first made 32 years ago signalling the culmination of the Edsa People Power from Feb. 22 to 25, 1986.

The defection of Ramos, who was then the head of the Philippine Constabulary, and that of then Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile led to the downfall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Corazon Aquino, wife of slain Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. was catapulted to power.

Duterte preferred to stay again in Davao City instead of participating in the commemoration rites along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) in Quezon City.

In a speech, Ramos said the revolution more than three decades ago was only the start of change and not the end.

He underscored the importance of solidarity in values and love for God and the country.

"What values? Love of God. What I want to say is love of God, love of people, love of country, patriotism, love of nature," he said.

From the traditional yellow confetti, blue, red and white ones were showered during the celebration.

"No to Cha-cha," " Resist dictatorship, defend human rights," and "Not this Cha-cha, not this federalism," were only among the placards and streamers brought by the protesters, including students from different colleges and universities, at the People Power Monument.

The Duterte administration has been pushing for Constitutional amendment that will pave the way for the shift of government to federalism.

The government has also been criticized for the increasing number of people who were killed due to the war on drugs. The death toll already reached to over 4,000 from July 1, 2016 until this month.

Militant groups also held protest rallies to resist the alleged tyranny under the current administration in other parts of the country, such as Cebu City.

Vice President Leni Robredo also did not join in the commemoration activity at the People Power Monument. Instead, she celebrated the event in Naga City.

As the leader of the opposition Liberal Party, Robredo said the Edsa People Power Revolution was not about the "yellows" but the triumph of the Filipino people.

"The People Power Revolution reminds us the triumph of democracy against the dictatorship that has caused human rights violations in the Philippines; the return of freedom; and the prevailing law for the welfare of the people. This is why we remember the People Power Revolution," the Commission on Human Rights said.

While Duterte had no official schedule on Sunday, his children, along with some government officials, flew to Macau and Hong Kong where they joined the President's supporters.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and siblings former Davao City Mayor Paulo Duterte, and Sebastian Duterte first graced the "Tapang at Malasakit Alliance of the Philippines" rally in Macau on Saturday. Then they proceeded to Hong Kong to join similar pro-Duterte rally on Sunday.

The Duterte siblings were accompanied by Taguig City Rep. Lani Cayetano, wife of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte and Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson. Celerina Monte, Ella Dionisio/DMS