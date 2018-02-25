Alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) burned a ten-wheeler truck in Negros Oriental last Thursday.

2Lt. Roselyn Balean, acting civil military operations officer of the Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion, said based on initial report a 10-wheeler truck used for hauling harvested sugarcane were stopped by more or less 10 armed rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Tabalogo, Brgy Budlasan, Canlaon City around 12:50 pm.

Balean said, according to witnesses, the rebels instructed the driver and workers to unload the truck before it was torched using a container of gasoline.

Balean said government forces conducted pursuit operation and checkpoint against the suspects.

“The Army’s 62nd Infantry Battalion immediately coordinated with the Canlaon City-PNP (Philippine National Police) for the conduct of pursuit operations and follow up investigation pertaining to legal actions against this terroristic act of the communist terrorists,” she said.

“CAA (Cafgu active auxiliary) detachments were alerted to conduct checkpoint operations along the possible exit point of the perpetrators,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS