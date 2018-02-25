ZAMBOANGA CITY - At least 29 inmates have escaped in a jailbreak Saturday morning in Jolo, but authorities were able to corral 17 prisoners leaving 12 at large, a military official said.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the jailbreak occurred around 10:40 am in the police station of Jolo in Barangay Walled City.

Sobejana said the inmates escaped when policemen detailed as jail guard left their posts.

He said 17 were recaptured by other policemen while 12 are being hunted.

Sobejana said 11 of those who are still at large are facing illegal drug charges while one is facing physical injury raps.

He said the drug offenders are: Radzmir Salahuddin; Nurhassan Taasan; Allim Misah; Abdulwahid Lipae; Junal Sali; Alvin Hamdi; Al-amil kipli; Algamer Bantala; Muthamir Pangambayan; Khan Balang; and, Dante Abdulla.

Charged with physical injury was Herbert Bael. DMS