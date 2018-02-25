President Rodrigo Duterte hopes the commemoration of 32nd anniversary of the People’s Power Revolution on Sunday will “foster unity and solidarity” among Filipinos.

“I join the entire nation in commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the People’s Power Revolution. More than three decades ago, we have shown the world how a people’s courage and resolve can alter the course of our nation’s history,” Duterte said in a message issued on Saturday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will not be attending the celebrations. He added that Duterte will be in Davao.

In 1986, a Church-led bloodless coup which began on Feb 22 until Feb. 25 forced President Ferdinand Marcos, his family and associates to flee the Philippines. The trigger was the bolting of Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile and Armed Forces of the Philippines Lt. Gen Fidel Ramos from the Marcos government.

After Marcos' departure, Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency until 1992.

“Since then, the People Power Revolution has become the enduring symbol of our determination to fight for what is right and during our country’s most crucial and trying times to defend and uphold our cherished democratic values,” Duterte said.

“May this occasion foster unity and solidarity as we pursue our hopes and aspiration for our nation. Let us further enrich our democracy by empowering our citizenry, defending their rights and strengthening the institutions that safeguard their freedoms,” he added.

As part of its celebration, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) though the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) is to deploy a total of 431 personnel and 334 reserve forces to support the Philippine National Police on ensuring the security during the event.

“Three Civil Disturbance Management, two EOD, and two K9 teams will be provided on Sunday to assist the Philippine National Police in securing the event at the People Power National Monument (PPNM) in Quezon City,”said Brig. Gen Allan Arrojado, commander of the JTF-NCR.

“Four ambu-medic teams will also be on standby to provide emergency medical treatment to the participating public,” he added.

Arrojado said a total of 850 AFP, PNP, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Fire Protection personnel are set to joined the traditional Salubungan along the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue.

“The Joint Task Force-NCR joins the Filipino people in commemorating this historic event that marked our common fight against authoritarianism and human rights abuse,” he said.

“We enjoin the public to relive the Spirit of EDSA and help ensure the peaceful and orderly observance of this National Holiday,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS