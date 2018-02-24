Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said on Friday the Amnesty International (AI) report is "unfair".

In its State of the World Human Rights report, AI included President Rodrigo Duterte on the list of leaders who undermined human rights and criticized investigation done against the police involved in human rights violation related to the war on drugs campaign of the government.

"That's unfair if that is what they really said. We have investigation. In fact we have resolved cases," Dela Rosa said in a radio interview.

"They said we do not have meaningful investigation but what do they think happen to the policemen that we put in jail, that we charge and dismiss from service?" he added.

"We captured and dismissed a lot of police under our internal cleansing program. Our CITF ( Counter Intelligence Task Force) is continuously responding to reported abuse of policemen," he added.

Dela Rosa said the number of complaints against scalawag policemen has decreased compared to the time when the PNP started its internal cleansing program.

"I am happy to report that at least we saw a downward trend on the abusive policemen. I cannot say that we are now perfect. There are some who are still committing illegal acts but at least they are decreasing, based on the number of complaints received by the CITF," he said.

Dela Rosa also emphasized the importance of an investigation that can provide accurate results.

"We cannot rush and sacrifice the investigation... Why we will pressure ourselves just to say that we have finished the investigation and then the result is not satisfactory? We should be sure (of the result)," he said. Robina Asido/DMS