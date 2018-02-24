The seventh unit of Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV) from Japan is set to arrive in Manila next week.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said after the suceessful sea trial and training of PCG crew in Yokohama, Japan the seventh unit of MRRV will start its trip to Philippines on Friday.

"The MRRV BRP Cape San Agustin leaves Yokohama, Japan this 23 of February and is expected to arrive in Manila on March 1, 2018," he said.

Balilo said the MRRV-4408 was named before a lighthouse in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The vessel is manned by PCG personnel led by its commanding officer Lt. Jeffrey Collado.

Balilo said after the commissioning of the vessel it will be deployed to patrol in Benham Rise.

"One of the PCG vessel is now on standby in Bicol and it is prepared to patrol in Benham Rise while another MRRV will also move towards northern Luzon to be part of the forces that will patrol the area from Cagayan," he said. Robina Asido/DMS