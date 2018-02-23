An alleged member of New People’s Army (NPA) unit said to be causing atrocities in Kalinga was arrested in a joint military and police operation on Wednesday, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman of the Army’s 5th Infantry Division, said arrested was Sabas Balcanao also known as Solo. He is under the Abraham Bannawagan Command, Kilusang Larangan Guerilla- Baggas, added Somera.

He said the group is the communist NPA terrorists who was “responsible in the series of atrocities happened in the past months in the province of Kalinga.”

Somera said the suspect was arrested by the joint elements of the 50th Infantry Battalion under the 5th Infantry Division and Lubuagan Municipal Police Station during the conduct of law enforcement operation at the vicinity of Sitio Dugong, Brgy Lower Uma, Lubuagan around 7:30 am.

After the arrest, Somera said Balcano was brought to Lubuagan Municipal Police Station for the mugshot, medical examination and proper documentation. Robina Asido/DMS