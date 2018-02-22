The justice department asked the Manila Regional Trial Court Wednesday to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, as terrorist groups.

Through Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong, the justice department filed a 55-page petition before the court.

Ong said this will allow the government to seek clearance from the Court of Appeals to engage in wiretapping activities against the communists, apply for a freeze order on, and examination of the bank accounts and assets of the CPP-NPA leaders and identified members.

The justice department showed atrocities and terrorist acts that the CPP-NPA committed over the years to support the petition of the government.

These include 12 incidents in 2017 such as the ambush-slay of four policemen in Davao del Sur; the ambush of Army soldiers assisting in relief operations to victims of tropical storm Urduja in Northern Samar; ambush in Tikalaan, Talakag town, Bukidnon that killed a four-month old baby girl and policeman; and the attack on the Presidential Security Group convoy in Arakan, Cotobato.

“Respondents CPP and NPA are merely buying time by deceiving the Philippine government in entering into peace talks, while their main purpose is to mobilize all their forces in preparation for the ‘people’s war’ aimed at overthrowing the duly constituted authorities, seizing control of the Philippine government and imposing a totalitarian regime,” the petition stated.

“Thus, there is no other time to put an end to their deception, to their ‘protracted people’s war’ and to their evil plan of imposing a totalitarian regime, but through the filing of this petition and, consequently, by declaring respondents CPP and NPA as terrorist and outlawed organization, association s and/or group of persons,” it said.

Ong said the leaders of the CPP and NPA are expected to be summoned by the court to answer the petition.

Duterte last December signed an order declaring the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization and ordered Aguirre to file a petition before the Manila RTC to classify the communist movement as a terrorist group under the Human Security Act of 2007. DMS