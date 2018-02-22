Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa welcomes another term extension announced by President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday night.

“(I am) happy in the sense that I still have the trust and confidence of the president and we will continue to do our job and I am also happy that I will continue my service to our country,” said the PNP chief in an ambush interview with reporters in Camp Crame on Wednesday.

But Dela Rosa admitted he is slightly saddened he will not able to push through with his retirement plan with his family because of the extension.

“On the other hand I am slightly saddened because I have plans for my family on what we are going to do after my retirement but then again my children and wife will understand that we have to prioritize the service before family. The family is always the second priority, first priority is our service to the public,” he said.

Duterte said Tuesday in a speech before Indian businessmen in Malacanang since there are still many problems being faced in the PNP, including the police scalawags, he will extend the term of Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa, who reached mandatory retirement age of 56 in January, was extended until April 24 before Duterte's announcement.

"I still have to institute continuing reforms with the police, and the police has always been a problem. But they are not that many. There are scoundrels, scalawags in every organization," Duterte said.

“If the president thinks that he still need me, I am sad for those very eager to replace me because I am also very eager to exit and relax but the president will extend me so I cannot say no. As I have said I am willing to serve under him up to my last breath,” Dela Rosa added.

Dela Rosa said even if he had political ambitions, he will still stay with the president.

“Let's be frank. Granting that I have an ambition to run in politics, (if) is want to run as governor, senator or governor in our province or mayor, if the president said no I will extend you, you can no longer file candidacy... I will still follow what he wants. I will not leave him as long as he still needs me, I will (only) leave him if he no longer need me,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said he has no idea how long he will be extended but he noted that based on law a PNP chief can only be extended to a maximum of one year.

“As far as the law is concerned the president can extend the term of the chief PNP for a maximum of 1 year. So if the president will max out my extension maybe I will finally retire on January 21, 2019. That's with finality,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS

