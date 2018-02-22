Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana criticized the statement of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander against Pia Ranada of Rappler who was stopped from entering the Palace on Tuesday.

“That remark is uncalled for and really off the mark. Whatever Rappler’s offense, the PSG had no right to harm Rappler’s people nor threaten them,” said Lorenzana on Wednesday.

Lorenzana give his reaction after Brig. Gen. Lope Dagoy, the PSG commander told Ranada they should be thankful the palace guard did not hurt them.

The new Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman and Civil Relations Service Chief Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin refused to comment.

“I'm not in a position to comment now because whatever it is we have to conduct an inquiry on what really happened. You really have to ask the person what is the situation,” he said.

“We just have to ask what really happened but at the same time as I have said I have full respect for the command of Gen. Dagoy because we are not privy on the reasons behind this,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS