The second batch of rebel returnees from Eastern Mindanao arrived in Manila on Tuesday, a military spokesman said.

Major Aristides Galang of the Philippine Air Force said rebel returnees who were transported via two C-130 arrived in Villamor Airbase at noon time.

Major Ezra Balagtey, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, said the second batch is composed of 241 former rebels who surrendered in the area of Compostela Province and Davao Del Norte in previous year. The first batch was made up of 215 former rebels.

“Thirty-eight of them are females while 203 are males. They are part of the 683 former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from different parts of Eastern Mindanao that were presented to the President on December 21, 2017, at Panacan, Davao City,” he said.

“The activity aims to give the former rebels a better perspective in life, particularly in peace building and nationalism. It is part of the government's continuing activity of reintegrating the former rebels in the mainstream society,” he added.

Balagtey said as part of their tour the rebel returnees will visit Luneta Park and Intramuros.

He said, like the first batch, they will meet AFP Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero during the welcome ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday.

“Prior to their dinner with President (Rodrigo Duterte), they will also get a chance to interact with other former NPA members who now work as advocates of peace and development,” he said.

“The second batch of former rebels tour is expected to conclude on February 22, 2018, as the former rebels will return to Davao City via C-130 aircraft,” he added.

Balagtey said the schedule for the tour of the third batch of rebel returnees will be determined later by the Office of the President.

The first batch of 215 former rebels were toured in Manila from February 6 to 8, 2018. Robina Asido/DMS