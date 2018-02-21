President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he will extend further the term of office of Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa "for a little bit longer."

In a speech before Indian businessmen in Malacanang, Duterte said since there are still many problems being faced in the PNP, including police scalawags, he will keep Dela Rosa in the agency.

"I still have to institute continuing reforms with the police, and the police has always been a problem. But they are not that many. There are scoundrels, scalawags in every organization," he said.

"And that is why the PNP (chief) now whose supposed to retire on the 24th of April and because he enjoys my trust and confidence, I will extend his term for a little bit longer. So enough to --- reforms to get hold," Duterte added.

Dela Rosa was supposed to retire on January 21 when he reached 56 years old. Celerina Monte/DMS