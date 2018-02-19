Two people died while 10 were injured after the cargo truck they were riding fell to its side in Toledo City, Cebu early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police Station identified the fatalities as Maria Janila Bantoy, 52 and Antonietta Villarmia, 53.

SPO3 Jemelon Cotmaya said the incident happened around 2am at Barangay Don Andres Soriano as the cargo truck, driven by Roswel Sumbilon, 49 was going to Toledo City and Balamban to deliver vegetables.

Sumbilon, 49, upon reaching a downgrade portion lost control of the brake and the truck fell on its right side.

The injured were Salome Olasiman, 51; Elmer Salondagit, 27; Generose Pinol, 8; Engracio Lato, 50; Lita Pinol, 51; Gloria Abalde, 56; Romeo Loyola, 45; Michael Pardillo, 20; Alona Albon, 16 and also Sumbilon.

All the injured passengers were brought to the hospital.

Sumbilon is detained in Toledo Police Station and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to properties. Ella Dionisio/DMS