Transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) together with No to Jeepney Phase Out Coalition are set to hold a protest rally Monday against the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program and Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

According to PISTON president George San Mateo, the protests will start at 12 noon in Welcome Rotonda going to Mendiola.

"This is to charge DU30 (President Rodrigo Duterte) for attacking and destroying the livelihood of drivers, small operators and the public caused by PUJ (Public Utility Jeepney) phase out and TRAIN tax law," San Mateo said in an advisory.

The group is asking for the removal of "Oplan Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok of the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) calling it anti-poor.

PISTON last January said they will hold more protest against the administration's programs which they believe is not helping the poor people.

I-ACT officials said their program makes sure commuters have safe daily trips. They said they only went after old jeepneys still plying the routes.

In a report, I-ACT officials have impounded 90 old vehicles and issued 1,248 tickets to drivers with defective parts and other violations since they began the campaign on January 3. Ella Dionisio/DMS