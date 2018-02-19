attacked them in Antipolo City Sunday morning.

Initial report from PNP-Region 4A said the ambush happened around 6:30 am at Sitio San Josef, Barangay San Jose when undetermined number of alleged NPA members attacked the police commandos.

The firefight lasted for an hour and resulted in four personnel wounded. The wounded members were rushed to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System.

Authorities are looking for the four Special Action Force members that went missing after the incident.

Checkpoints were established to track down the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS