President Rodrigo Duterte did not renew the appointment of Social Security System Commissioner Jose Gabriel M. La Vi?a due to alleged corruption.

In a statement on Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque cited for the first time the "grounds" why La Vi?a was removed from his post.

"The President has mentioned time and again that he will not tolerate even a whiff of corruption," he said.

He said La Vi?a, who was serving in a hold over capacity, demanded a budget of P26 million to fund his "social media" project with him as television host.

The request was denied, he said, adding that La Vi?a then requested for a budget of P1.6 million per month for a media advertising program which was also denied.

Roque said La Vi?a also asked for the accreditation of seven brokers to handle SSS investments.

"The accreditation was denied because these brokers could not meet the requirements," he said.

Roque said La Vi?a also "embarked on a vilification campaign against 4 SSS executives who crossed his path."

Two of the four executives resigned and one is now a consultant of the Secretary of Finance, he noted.

Despite an ongoing investigation against the four, he said La Vi?a called a press conference and spoke against them.

"Again, let this be a reminder to all public officials that the President is serious in curbing corruption and has strong resolve to promote good governance," he said.

Duterte also did not renew the appointment of SSS chairman Amado Valdez.

The Palace did not reveal yet the reason why Valdez was also terminated last week. Celerina Monte/DMS