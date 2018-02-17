Malacanang extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of National Artist Napoleon Abueva who passed away on Friday at the age of 88.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace joins the entire nation in mourning the passing of "an exemplary artist, known as the Father of Modern Philippine Sculpture."

"Mr. Abueva's unparalleled contributions in the realm of arts will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of every Filipino," he said.

Abueva is remembered as the youngest Filipino to become a National Artist, who shaped the local sculpture scene to what it is now, utilizing almost all kinds of materials indigenous or native to the Philippines, he noted.

Roque said Abueva paved the way for the recognition of authentic Filipino talent in the global art scene, with his works installed in different museums both in the Philippines and abroad.

"He will forever be honored as a renowned virtuoso whom future generations of Filipino artists will look up to. We pray for the repose of his soul," he added.

Abueva passed away at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute. Celerina Monte/DMS