A policeman was killed while another person was wounded as armed men shot them inside a vehicle in Pasig City on Thursday night.

Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr., Pasig City police chief said the victims were SPO2 Ernesto Sanchez, assigned at District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) of Southern Police District (SPD) located at Lawton Ave. Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City and Josebel Polo, 20, a resident of Brgy. Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.

Yebra said based on initial report the victims were shot several times while onboard a Toyota Fortuner inside the Country Lodge Hotel along Danny Floro St., Brgy. Oranbo, Pasig City around 11:20 pm.

He said the suspects arrived in the area on board a Toyota Revo.

“Two occupants armed with armalite rifle and a shotgun alighted and disarmed the duty guard while other occupants of the vehicle followed the victims and shot them successively while inside the Toyota Fortuner,” he said.

“Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds in their body while the suspects immediately fled on using their vehicle to unknown direction,” he added.

Yebra said Sanchez died on the spot while Polo was rushed to Rizal Medical Center for medical treatment and was in critical condition.

During investigation, Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered 14 fired cartridge cases, one fired bullet and a caliber .45 Zep pistol and one 9mm Berreta pistol loaded with magazines inside the Toyota Fortuner.

Yebra said police are trying to identify the suspects and to determine the motive behind the incident.

“CCCTV installed in the area was being requested for the possible identifications of the suspects,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS