The Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes the arrival of the additional forces in Cagayan province on Friday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesman, said the troops of Marine Battalion Landing Team 8 (MBLT8) were welcomed by Nolcom Commander Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat in a ceremony at Port Irene, Santa Ana, Cagayan.

“Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, the NOLCOM commander, gladly welcomes MBLT8 that will contribute to NOLCOM’s effort of bringing a lasting peace and sustainable development in Northern Luzon,” he said.

Nato said the Marines from the southernmost islands of Mindanao was transported by BRP Tarlac (LD601) of the Philippine Navy.

“MBLT8 will subsequently be integrated to the Joint Task Force “TALA” (JTF Tala) for the conduct of intensified Internal Security Operations (ISO),” Nato said.

“It will be given missions that are based on its capabilities and doctrine to accomplish Nolcom target goals pertaining to all mission areas upon integration,” he added.

Nato said additional forces will be deployed in seven municipalities: Sta Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Camalanlugan, Sta. Teresita, Lallo and Aparri in Cagayan.

“The deployment of the MBLT8 will allow Nolcom to maintain the momentum of internal security operation and preserve the gains against the threat groups, particularly in the area of JTF Tala that includes Cagayan Valley Region (Region 2) and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR),” he said

“Nolcom will use all its resources in order to do its mandate of protecting the people and safeguard our territory from all threats to national security,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS