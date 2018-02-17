President Rodrigo Duterte has impressed upon Norway while he is committed to peace with the communist rebels, this should be anchored on what is the national interest.

Duterte met in Davao City on Thursday Idun Tvedt, the Norwegian special envoy to the peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army.

"The president welcomed Norway's expression of commitment and stressed that the goal of peace must be achieved with due regard for the national interest of the Philippines," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement on Friday.

He said Tvedt's courtesy call on Duterte, lasting for more than one hour, was warm, open and "productive."

The special envoy reiterated Norway's commitment to assist the Philippines in its peace process with the CPP-NPA-NDF, he said.

Norway is the third party facilitator in the peace process between the Philippines and the NDF.

Roque said Duterte stressed the Philippines' commitment to peace.

Duterte ordered the termination of the peace negotiation with the NDF last November. He declared last December the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations due to the atrocities that they continue to commit against government troops and the civilian populace. Celerina Monte/DMS