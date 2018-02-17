As part of their Western Pacific deployment, two United States ships, including an aircraft carrier, arrived in Manila for a port visit on Friday.

According to an article at the website of US Pacific Fleet, “the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) arrived in Manila, (on) Feb. 16.”

The article said “more than 5,500 sailors from both vessels will visit local attractions and participate in community service projects” in the Philippines.

“While visiting the sprawling city, some crew members will experience Philippine culture for the first time,” it stated.

It also noted that “the strike group is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to work with partners and allies, promote freedom of the seas, and enhance regional security.”

“Carl Vinson is based in San Diego and Michael Murphy operates from Hawaii. This deployment marks the second time the Carl Vinson Strike Group is operating under US 3rd Fleet's command and control. US 3rd Fleet's control of ships and aircraft beyond the international dateline to India enables US 3rd and 7th Fleet to operate together across a broad spectrum of maritime missions,” it stated.

“The strike group includes Carl Vinson, Carrier Air Wing 2, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and Michael Murphy of Destroyer Squadron 1, and guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57),” it added.

The article said before its visit in Manila the US aircraft carrier was visited by officials of the Philippine government.

“Carl Vinson hosted top Philippine government and military officials Feb. 14 before arriving. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Secretary Martin Andanar and others flew aboard the carrier with US Ambassador Sung Kim,” it stated.

“The delegation ate lunch with strike group leadership, toured the hangar bay, and observed flight operations on the flight deck prior to boarding a C-2A Greyhound for the return to Manila,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS