Malacanang said on Friday the US aircraft carrier sailing in the disputed South China Sea is entitled to freedom of navigation.

USS Carl Vinson, one of the US Navy's longest-serving active carriers, is in the South China Sea, conducting a "routine mission," according to the US Navy.

"All vessels, including aircraft carriers, are entitled to freedom of navigation in the WPS (West Philippine Sea)," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a text message to reporters.

The Aquino administration renamed South China Sea as West Philippine Sea.

Roque expressed hope "no untoward incident" would happen on the occasion of USS Carl Vinson's visit in the region.

China, which built artificial islands in the disputed waters, has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including those within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of other countries, like the Philippines.

Aside from the Philippines and China, other claimant countries in the area, believed to hold vast oil and gas deposits, are Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan. Celerina Monte/DMS