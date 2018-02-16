At least 10 persons have been reported dead in the Caraga Region due to Tropical Depression Basyang which has weakened into a low pressure area.

In a report issued Thursday, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Caraga Region has recorded eight people dead, 15 injured and two missing.

Five died from a landslide in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur, OCD said..

A victim died in a landslide in Placer, Surigao del Norte and two drowned in the same municipality and in Santiago, Agusan del Sur.

Most of the injured were recorded in the landslide in Carrascal while the missing persons were reported in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur.

Police also reported fatalities in Guihulgan City, Negros Oriental and another one in Albuera, Leyte.

OCD Caraga said the municipalities of Lanuza and Carrascal were placed under a state of calamity.

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows families displaced in a total of 15 provinces in Regions VI, VII, VIII and Caraga because of Basyang reached to 10,777 or 42,371 persons.

It also noted that ten road sections and three bridges in Regions VI, VIII and Caraga were not passable because of flooding and landslides.

The number of damaged homes within the same regions rose to 350 with a total of 284 partially damaged and 66 that were totally destroyed. DMS