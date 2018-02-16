President Rodrigo Duterte underscored on Thursday the Philippines' "enduring friendship" with the Chinese as he joins the Chinese-Filipino community in celebrating the Lunar New Year.

In his message, Duterte said the Philippines shares a long and colorful history with the Chinese.

"This enduring friendship has contributed to our rich culture, stimulated trade between our nations and fortified the foundation of our continuing quest for economic development," he said.

As integral component of Philippine society, the President said the Chinese-Filipinos will continue to play an "important role" in shaping the national identity.

He said this will also uphold the beauty of diversity of the respective cultures of the Chinese and the Filipinos.

"Let the joy of this occasion strengthen our sense of solidarity and goodwill as a single nation committed to the preservation of our unique and multi-faceted Filipino heritage," Duterte said.

February 16, Friday, is a special non-working holiday throughout the country in celebration of the Chinese New Year. Celerina Monte/DMS