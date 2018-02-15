At least four persons were reported dead due to a tropical storm which has weakened into a depression, authorities said Wednesday.

The fourth fatality, according to the Central Visayas Regional Police, was a 71-year-old woman who was swept away in Negros Oriental.

In a report, Supt. Reyman Tolentino, Central Visayas Regional Police spokesman, identified the victim as Gaudiosa Lania, 71.

Tolentino said based on initial report Lania was carried away by strong current in a flashflood in the vicinity of Brgy. Trinidad, Guihulngan City around 4:20 pm Tuesday.

The Caraga Regional Police had reported three family members died in a landslide in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur Tuesday morning.

According to state weather forecasters as of 1pm, Basyang was at 165 km south of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph while moving west at 23 kph

The number of persons displaced due to Basyang has reached more than 20,000, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Wednesday.

According to NDRRMC, the number of displaced families in Region VII and Caraga totalled 4,889 families or 21,133 persons, of which 4,866 families or 21,049 persons were being served inside the total of 102 evacuation centers.

Twenty three families or 84 persons went to their relatives, the council added.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 114 houses damaged in the province of Surigao Del Norte, with 57 partially damaged and 57 totally destroyed. Robina Asido/DMS