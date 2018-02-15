The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), through its regional offices, is set to conduct first quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill Thursday.

The drill's ceremonial venue will be held at the Quezon City Memorial Circle at 2pm.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad encouraged the public to join the “Bida ang Handa Campaign” of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)..

“We encourage everyone to join the BidaAngHanda campaign in support of the 1st Quarter NSED ( nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill). The NDRRMC conducts this nationwide earthquake drill quarterly as one of its initiatives to promote disaster preparedness and community resilience among Filipinos,” he said.

According to the NDRRMC, “the campaign aims to promote disaster preparedness through public participation to the NSED.”

“The campaign seeks to gather the maximum number of commitments via social media. The Bida Ang Handa campaign involves government, non-government, private and academic institutions as well as other stakeholders,” it stated.

“The public is invited to post photos or videos in their respective social media accounts that show what they do to be prepared for earthquakes and other hazards. #BidaAngHanda is the official hashtag for this year’s NSED,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS