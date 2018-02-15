Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana wants the Philippines to name the undersea features in Benham Rise.

“As for me, I would also give these features Philippine names,” he said on Wednesday.

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, has said International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) has approved China's proposal to name five undersea features in the Philippine Rise.

The features were reportedly "discovered" during the surveys conducted by China in 2004 and submitted the names for consideration by the IHO.

“ Remember that Spratly features have Chinese, Vietnamese and Filipino names,” Lorenzana added.

However, Lorenzana said he will have to discuss the matter with National Security Adviser Secretary Hermogenes Esperon and other the cabinet members. Robina Asido/DMS