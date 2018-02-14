A mother and two of her children died while another one was injured in a landslide caused by rains from a tropical storm in the the province of Surigao del Sur on Tuesday morning.

Romina Marasigan, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Council, confirmed the incident was triggered by Tropical Storm Basyang to the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

According to the Caraga regional police the landslide occurred in the vicinity of Gawad Kalinha Houses , P-8, Barangay Gamuton, Carrascal, Surigao del Sur around 5 am.

Based on initial report, the fatalities were identified as Irene Lamela Benguillo, 33, the mother and herchildren AJ Benguillo, 6, and MJ Benguillo, 3 year-old.

Their father identified as James Benguillo, 33, sustained injuries.

The victims were recovered during search and rescue operation by the police, local government unit and personnel of mining companies in the area.

All of the victims were brought to Carrascal Primary Health Care Facility for medical treatment and proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS